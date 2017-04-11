Oregon freshman Edwin Yi hits off of the fairway on hole 5. The Oregon Ducks play in the final round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships at the Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Oregon on June 1, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon golf finishes regular season with third place finish

The Oregon Ducks finished the 2017 regular season schedule with a third-place finish at the Western Intercollegiate in Santa Cruz, California on Sunday.

Every Oregon golfer finished the course over-par, with Wyndham Clark and Norman Xiong leading the team at one-over and two-over par. Ryan Gronlund finished one stroke away at three-over par. Nigel Lett and Kevin Geniza rounded out the Ducks starting-five at 12-over and 13-over par. No Oregon golfer participated in this event as only an individual.

“The guys hung in there and didn’t quit; I was proud of them,” head coach Casey Martin said. “Pasatiempo is one of the hardest courses and the conditions were so challenging. This will make us a better team down the stretch.”

Clark’s finish was good enough for a tie for fifth-place, but he was six strokes back of Justin Suh of USC who took home the individual championship.

In team play, Pac-12 teams claimed seven of the top-10 spots in the tournament. The USC Trojans won the event by 18 strokes over the second-place Stanford Cardinal. The Washington Huskies rounded out the top-five at 29-over par.

The Western Intercollegiate wraps up an impressive regular season for the Ducks that saw the team take first place in four events, third place in two events and a fourth-place finish in 2017.

Next for the Ducks they will compete in the Pac-12 championships in Boulder, Colorado starting April 28. Then in May, the Ducks will have an opportunity to become back-to-back national champion after winning the school’s first last season.

