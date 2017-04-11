Oregon golf finishes regular season with third place finish
The Oregon Ducks finished the 2017 regular season schedule with a third-place finish at the Western Intercollegiate in Santa Cruz, California on Sunday.
Every Oregon golfer finished the course over-par, with Wyndham Clark and Norman Xiong leading the team at one-over and two-over par. Ryan Gronlund finished one stroke away at three-over par. Nigel Lett and Kevin Geniza rounded out the Ducks starting-five at 12-over and 13-over par. No Oregon golfer participated in this event as only an individual.
“The guys hung in there and didn’t quit; I was proud of them,” head coach Casey Martin said. “Pasatiempo is one of the hardest courses and the conditions were so challenging. This will make us a better team down the stretch.”
Clark’s finish was good enough for a tie for fifth-place, but he was six strokes back of Justin Suh of USC who took home the individual championship.
In team play, Pac-12 teams claimed seven of the top-10 spots in the tournament. The USC Trojans won the event by 18 strokes over the second-place Stanford Cardinal. The Washington Huskies rounded out the top-five at 29-over par.
The Western Intercollegiate wraps up an impressive regular season for the Ducks that saw the team take first place in four events, third place in two events and a fourth-place finish in 2017.
Next for the Ducks they will compete in the Pac-12 championships in Boulder, Colorado starting April 28. Then in May, the Ducks will have an opportunity to become back-to-back national champion after winning the school’s first last season.
Follow Zak Laster on Twitter @zlast3445