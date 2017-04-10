Photos: Oregon Spring Football Practice 4/10

Oregon Head Coach Willie Taggart speaks to reporters before the start of practice. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Moshofsky Sports Center in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, April 10, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Members of the football team huddle before the start of practice. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Moshofsky Sports Center in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, April 10, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon wide receiver Charles Nelson (18) reaches to make a catch. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Moshofsky Sports Center in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, April 10, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon linebacker Keith Simms (24) pushes up against a teammate during a drill. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Moshofsky Sports Center in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, April 10, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota shakes hands with head coach Willie Taggart after he spoke to the team. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Moshofsky Sports Center in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, April 10, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon defensive lineman Drayton Carlberg (90) adjusts a hurdle before a drill. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Moshofsky Sports Center in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, April 10, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon wide receiver Charles Nelson (18) is pulled down by a teammate during a scrimmage. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Moshofsky Sports Center in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, April 10, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon head coach Willie Taggart directs Oregon defensive lineman Elijah George (74) during a drill. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Moshofsky Sports Center in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, April 10, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon co-offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo talks with Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in between reps of a drill. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Moshofsky Sports Center in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, April 10, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (10) tries to trip the ball from fellow quarterback Terry Wilson Jr. (14) during a drill. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Moshofsky Sports Center in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, April 10, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon defenders step under hurdles as part of a drill. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Moshofsky Sports Center in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, April 10, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota watches practice from the sidelines. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Moshofsky Sports Center in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, April 10, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Headsets for the Oregon coaches lay out on a table before a scrimmage. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Moshofsky Sports Center in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, April 10, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon defenders do wall sits in between drills. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Moshofsky Sports Center in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, April 10, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)