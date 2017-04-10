Coloring your hair? Keep it healthy with these tips

Color processing your hair is not only costly, but can cause more damage than you expect if you aren’t prioritizing your hair’s health. Products, styling tools, brushing habits and water temperature can all contribute to the damage that is caused after having your hair done. Kelly Browne, a hairstylist at Gervais Salon & Day Spa, shared some tips on how to keep your locks healthy after color processing:

Use quality products

It’s important to pay attention to what ingredients are in the products you use. Look for products that are low in sulfates and paraben free. Sulfates are a form of salt, which can be abrasive and drying to the hair. Parabens are man-made substances that can cause the hair to have a waxy, coated texture. When both of these are overused, they can compromise the integrity of your locks.

Another thing to consider is how concentrated your hair products are. A lot of products out there are expensive, so you want to make sure they are concentrated. High concentration allows the product to break down in your hands more easily before you apply it to your hair.

In the long run, it will save you to choose products that are going to strengthen your hair. “When you put a lot of money into getting your hair done, I think walking out with a good support system is really important to take home with you,” Browne said.

Be gentle with your hair

Any vigorous brushing or pulling of your hair can cause it to break. Likewise, using hot tools too often can contribute to the damage. “When you rip through your hair, you break the elasticity which causes it to be weaker,” said Browne. Having weak hair and putting it through color processing is only going to add to the damage.

If you have tattered or torn hair but want to have it dyed then Browne suggests getting a botanical treatment or mask done. These treatments add proteins and moisturizers back into your hair to make it healthier. Depending on the severity, a series of these treatments may be recommended. Usually within a month the hair will be strong enough to be colored.

Use cold water

Most of us love taking hot showers, but when the water is too hot it opens the cuticle, which is the first layer of your hair. An open cuticle can cause the color in your hair to leak out. Additionally, it can be drying because the natural oils are melting out.

If you wash your hair with hot water every day then you are going to see damage. Try to be mindful about how often you wash your hair, but if you have to wash it daily, using cool water is important.

Find the right stylist and hair color

Visiting a professional is key when it comes to color processing your hair in a healthy way. “If you have previous highlights in your hair you have to be careful about overlapping the color,” Browne said. This is why it’s important to see someone you trust. “You don’t have to spend a lot to get a lot.”

Browne recommends setting up a consultation beforehand so you can get a feel for what is right for your hair. Be open to more than one option if you are at all concerned about the damage it will cause to your strands.

Another option for those that want a bit of a change without committing to a high expense and potential for damage is to have a few pieces in the front of your hair highlighted. This is a style that will give you the burst of color you’re looking for without breaking your wallet.

According to Browne, “You don’t have to spend a lot to get a lot.” Make the right choices for your hair and remember that it is okay to be frugal.

Comments