Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) takes a three-point jump shot over Rhode Island Rams forward Kuran Iverson (23) to give his team the lead at the end of the game. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Tyler Dorsey to declare for NBA draft and hire an agent

Sophomore guard Tyler Dorsey will declare for the NBA draft and hire an agent, making him ineligible to return to Oregon, he announced Twitter Monday.

Since arriving from Los Angeles, as a four-star recruit and a McDonald’s All-American, Dorsey has arguably been Oregon’s “X factor.” He played in 36 games as a freshman, starting in all but one, and averaged 30 minutes per game. He averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and almost two assists per game and earned Pac-12 all-freshman honors.

Dorsey was a crucial part of the men’s basketball team’s success over the past two seasons. He earned the nickname ‘Mr. March’ for his performance in the Pac-12 and NCAA Tournament, where the Ducks reached the championship game and Final Four, respectively. During that time, Dorsey never scored below 20 points. Against Rhode Island in the round of 32, Dorsey hit a game winning three that thrust him into the national spotlight.

After his freshman season, Dorsey toyed with entering the NBA, but ultimately decided to return.

This season, he improved his field goal, 3-point and shooting percentages from his freshman year. He was one of Oregon’s best shooters, and in March, he became Oregon’s go-to weapon.

Dorsey’s draft grade is unknown, but he could possibly receive a second round grade. The 6’4 shooting guard could also play in Europe.

He does have some international experience because he played for the Greek national team. In the 2015 FIBA Under-19 World Championships he averaged almost 16 points and five rebounds.

Dorsey is the first domino to fall. Dillon Brooks and Jordan Bell have yet to announce whether they will return to Oregon or enter the NBA draft.

