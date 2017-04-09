Oregon Ducks infielder Nikki Udria (3) smiles back at the dugout after throwing a runner out at first base. The Oregon Ducks take on Hofstra Pride at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on March 10, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon softball avoids sweep, defeats No. 9 UCLA 11-4

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks (36-2) defeated No. 9 UCLA (28-10) 11-4 in Los Angeles on Sunday to avoid a sweep.

The Ducks failed to score in the first two games, but on Sunday, the bats came alive.

In the third inning, Nikki Udria doubled to left center to drive in Danica Mercado and Alexis Mack. Oregon had its first lead of the series. Two batters later, Mia Camuso singled up the middle and Udria scored.

Later that inning, with two outs and runners on second and first base, Madi Bishop hit a home run to left field, and Oregon led 6-0.

UCLA starting pitcher Rachel Garcia (12-5) shut out the Ducks on Friday, but she was pulled after Bishop’s home run. Garcia lost and finished the game with 2.2 innings pitched and gave up six runs, five hits and two walks.

The Bruins cut the lead to four in the fourth inning. Oregon’s Miranda Elish (8-0) allowed two doubles from UCLA’s Madeline Jelenicki and Garcia that drove in a run each.

After the two runs, Megan Kleist (12-1) replaced Elish.

Elish finished the game with three innings pitched, allowing six hits, two runs and two strikeouts.

The Oregon offense responded the next inning. Shannon Rhodes scored on a UCLA throwing error while Mack reached third base. Mercado stole second base, and with two runners in scoring position, Jenna Lilley drove in Mack on a fielder’s choice. Mercado was now at third base, and she scored a batter later after another UCLA throwing error to push the lead to 9-2.

The Ducks went on to add two insurance runs in the seventh. Udria hit her eighth home run of the season, driving in Mercado for another RBI. Udria finished 3-of-5 with four RBI.

UCLA added two runs itself in a small comeback attempt, but Kleist was able to hold it there and give Oregon, and herself, the win. Kleist finished with four innings pitched, two runs on three hits and two strikeouts.

The Ducks return to Eugene, Ore. for a three game series against No. 10 Washington that begins on Thursday at 4 p.m.

