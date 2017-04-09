Jayson Amos celebrates after winning his singles match. The No. 37 Oregon Ducks face the No. 50 Indiana Hoosiers at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 19 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Amos makes history in Ducks’ 4-1 victory at Arizona

Jayson Amos now stands alone.

The senior earned his 91st career singles win — good for the most in program history — in the Ducks’ 4-1 victory at Arizona on Sunday.

The win was a big one for the Ducks. They cap their road conference schedule with a 2-2 record. Their final three games against Pac-12 opponents will be at the Oregon Student Tennis Center, where the Ducks (16-4, 2-2 Pac-12) have yet to lose this season.

However, the match will forever be remembered as the one in which Amos made history.

Coming into the day, Amos was tied with Robin Cambier for the most singles wins in program history with 90. He previously had a chance to break the record in a three-set duel against No. 10 UCLA, but came out on the losing end.

After Cormac Clissold and Thomas Laurent started the match off with a 6-3 win, Amos and Ty Gentry came away with a 6-3 win of their own over Will Kneale and Oliver Plaskett.

After helping clinch the doubles point, Amos had the opportunity to get win No. 91 against Arizona’s Shoki Kasahara. He seized it, defeating Kasahara 7-5, 6-3 to complete his chase for history.

Thomas Laurent, who could very well top Amos’ record one day, took down Shoti Meparidze 6-4, 6-3 to put the Ducks up 2-1 before Amos’ win. The sophomore secured a record of his own. His singles win — No. 27 of the season — puts him in a tie for the most in Oregon single-season history.

Simon Stevens wrapped up the win for the Ducks with his straight-set victory over Kneale.

Amos will go for win No. 92 of his career and Laurent will go for a record No. 28 of the season when the Ducks welcome Cal on April 14.

