Podcast: Weekly news wrap-up: Remembering Prof. Alex Tizon and next week’s uncontested 2017 ASUO election

April 8, 2017


In this episode from the Emerald Podcast Network, news editor Will Campbell and senior news reporter Andy Field discuss this week’s biggest stories: School of Journalism faculty reflect on how late School of Journalism professor Alex Tizon impacted their lives; the Emerald town hall event, featuring the 2017 ASUO election’s sole campaign, UO For You.

This episode was produced by Emerson Malone.

Subscribe to Emerald podcasts on iTunes here or listen to us on SoundCloud here.

Andrew Field

Andrew Field

Hey there! You can call me Andy. I work the city politics beat. If you got a tip for me on an issue you feel I should be covering, don't hesitate to leave an email!

I like listening to hip-hop, watching English Premier League soccer, jamming on the guitar with my friends and eating ice cream.

