Podcast: Weekly news wrap-up: Remembering Prof. Alex Tizon and next week’s uncontested 2017 ASUO election

In this episode from the Emerald Podcast Network, news editor Will Campbell and senior news reporter Andy Field discuss this week’s biggest stories: School of Journalism faculty reflect on how late School of Journalism professor Alex Tizon impacted their lives; the Emerald town hall event, featuring the 2017 ASUO election’s sole campaign, UO For You.

This episode was produced by Emerson Malone.

Listen to the episode above. Subscribe to Emerald podcasts on iTunes here or listen to us on SoundCloud here.

