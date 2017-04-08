Photos: The Oregon Ducks defeat Azusa Pacific on senior night

Oregon Ducks top Alexis Cross (13) performs a backflip during a toss. The Oregon Ducks face the Azusa Pacific Cougars in the final home meet of the season at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 8, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks tops Alexis Cross (13) and Natalie Jaynes (5) hold a pyramid position above their teammates. The Oregon Ducks face the Azusa Pacific Cougars in the final home meet of the season at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 8, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
The Azusa Pacific Cougars hold two pyramids. The Oregon Ducks face the Azusa Pacific Cougars in the final home meet of the season at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 8, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks top Natalie Jaynes (5) holds the splits above two teammates. The Oregon Ducks face the Azusa Pacific Cougars in the final home meet of the season at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 8, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks top Alexis Cross (13) is tossed into a backflip. The Oregon Ducks face the Azusa Pacific Cougars in the final home meet of the season at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 8, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks Blaire Wilson (52) and Krista Phillips (24) perform back handsprings during a tumbling run. The Oregon Ducks face the Azusa Pacific Cougars in the final home meet of the season at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 8, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks top Reagan Trussell (19) completes her individual tumbling run. The Oregon Ducks face the Azusa Pacific Cougars in the final home meet of the season at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 8, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks base Taylor Galvin (20) completes a twisting flip during her individual tumbling run. The Oregon Ducks face the Azusa Pacific Cougars in the final home meet of the season at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 8, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks tops Casi Jackson (11), Alexis Cross (13) perform backflips during the team routine. The Oregon Ducks face the Azusa Pacific Cougars in the final home meet of the season at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 8, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks catch four flyers during the team routine. The Oregon Ducks face the Azusa Pacific Cougars in the final home meet of the season at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 8, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks senior base Kaile Michaud (21) and her family smile as they watch her introduction video during senior activities. The Oregon Ducks face the Azusa Pacific Cougars in the final home meet of the season at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 8, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks base Taylr Keating (41) smiles at a teammate as head coach Chelsea Shaw hugs members of her family. The Oregon Ducks face the Azusa Pacific Cougars in the final home meet of the season at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 8, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks Taylor Galvin (20), Alexis Cross (13) and Hannah Blair (10). flip during the team routine. The Oregon Ducks face the Azusa Pacific Cougars in the final home meet of the season at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 8, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks senior base Hannah Lichtenthaler (47) smiles as she hugs head coach Chelsea Shaw. The Oregon Ducks face the Azusa Pacific Cougars in the final home meet of the season at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 8, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks senior base Hannah Lichtenthaler (47) and her family make their way through the tunnel made by Oregon players and coaches. The Oregon Ducks face the Azusa Pacific Cougars in the final home meet of the season at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 8, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
The 2017 seniors and the Oregon coaching staff pose for a photo following senior night activities. The Oregon Ducks face the Azusa Pacific Cougars in the final home meet of the season at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 8, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)