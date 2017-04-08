Oregon outfielder Taylor Travess (46) keeps his eye on the action at home plate before he runs home. The Oregon Ducks win in their second round against the University of California Irvine Anteaters on April 8, 2017 at PK Park. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Photos: The Ducks Beat the UC Irvine Anteaters 6-3 in the Second Round
Oregon pitcher Matt Mercer (11) throws his pitch in the first inning. The Oregon Ducks win in their second round against the University of California Irvine Anteaters on April 8, 2017 at PK Park. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
After getting caught in a pickle, Oregon infielder Morgan McCullough (9) falls to the tag. The Oregon Ducks win in their second round against the University of California Irvine Anteaters on April 8, 2017 at PK Park. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Oregon first baseman Gabe Matthews (12) reaches for the ball in attempt to tag the runner out between pitches. The Oregon Ducks win in their second round against the University of California Irvine Anteaters on April 8, 2017 at PK Park. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Near the end of his time in the game, Oregon pitcher Matt Mercer (11) pitches through the rain. The Oregon Ducks win in their second round against the University of California Irvine Anteaters on April 8, 2017 at PK Park. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
After battling it out at home plate, Oregon outfielder Taylor Travess (46) gets tagged out. The Oregon Ducks win in their second round against the University of California Irvine Anteaters on April 8, 2017 at PK Park. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Oregon catcher Tim Susnara (6) celebrates with his team after hitting his second home run of the season. The Oregon Ducks win in their second round against the University of California Irvine Anteaters on April 8, 2017 at PK Park. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
The PK Park staff quickly put new dirt on the pitcher’s mound because of the rain and hail throughout the game. The Oregon Ducks win in their second round against the University of California Irvine Anteaters on April 8, 2017 at PK Park. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Oregon infielder Kyle Kasser (1) gives his runner a fight to stay on base as he tries to tag him out. The Oregon Ducks win in their second round against the University of California Irvine Anteaters on April 8, 2017 at PK Park. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Oregon pitcher David Peterson (3) takes the mound and throws his first pitch. The Oregon Ducks win in their second round against the University of California Irvine Anteaters on April 8, 2017 at PK Park. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Oregon pitcher David Peterson (3) throws the ball back to Kyle Kasser (1) in attempt to tag the runner out at second base. The Oregon Ducks win in their second round against the University of California Irvine Anteaters on April 8, 2017 at PK Park. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Oregon infielder Kyle Kasser (1) throws the runner out at first for the second time in the inning. The Oregon Ducks win in their second round against the University of California Irvine Anteaters on April 8, 2017 at PK Park. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
At the end of the 7th inning, Oregon Duck fans get up on the dugout and perform their best “Chicken Dance.” The Oregon Ducks win in their second round against the University of California Irvine Anteaters on April 8, 2017 at PK Park. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)