Ducks drop second consecutive game to UCLA after 35-0 start

One day after losing their first game of the season after a 35-0 start, the Ducks fell again to UCLA for the team’s second loss of the season.

It took nine innings for UCLA to break a 0-0 tie. The Bruins won on a passed ball in the bottom half of the inning, clinching the series for the hosts. Maggie Balint got the nod in the circle and pitched lights out. The freshman pitched through 8.1 innings with four strikeouts, two walks and only allowed two hits.

Oregon kept UCLA to only one hit heading into the bottom of the eighth.

Balint retired 19 straight batters until a base hit in the eighth inning snapped the streak.

Neither side got much production in the batter’s box, a frequent theme for the Ducks this season.

In the bottom of the eighth, UCLA got runners on first and second but a double play turned by Jenna Lilley saved Oregon to send it to the ninth.

The bats stayed quiet in the ninth as well even with Shannon Rhodes at second.

In the bottom of the ninth, UCLA got runners on again. Balint had a wild pitch then a passed ball from Gwen Svekis ended the game when the Bruins had runners on second and third with one out. Balint couldn’t tag the UCLA runner in time.

Oregon plays UCLA in the series finale on Sunday 2 p.m. on ESPN2.

