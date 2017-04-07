EnvironmentNews
A downed tree near Autzen stadium during an October windstorm. (Jack Pitcher/Emerald)

Windstorm hits Eugene

April 7, 2017 at 10:40 am


A windstorm ripped through Eugene earlier today, damaging trees and power lines and causing power outages throughout town.

wind advisory is expected to continue until 5 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service. There will be rainfall, as well as winds that are expected to be around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Tonight the storm is expected to begin to subside, the National Weather Service said. Winds should lower to around 8 to 17 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. However, rain and wind is expected throughout the weekend.

There were various power lines down throughout Eugene due to the storm. There were 12,000 residents of Lane County that were without power and 16 roads that were blocked because of fallen trees and power lines, the Register Guard reported.

This morning, I-5 was blocked near Albany because of a power line that fell down across the interstate, said the Register Guard. The wind advisory continues throughout the Willamette Valley up to Portland and Southern Washington, the wind advisory warning said. Students driving up 1-5 this weekend should be careful of trees, power outages, and large vehicles.

 

Comments

Emma Henderson

Emma Henderson

Related Posts

News

Four found dead in plane crash north of Eugene

ASUOCover StoryNews

Unprecedented: Getting to Know UO For You

AnnouncementsCrimeNews

UO-themed motorbikes and beards: Campus police have a new style

CrimeNews

Police foot chase leads to Duck Store arrest Wednesday morning