Windstorm hits Eugene

A windstorm ripped through Eugene earlier today, damaging trees and power lines and causing power outages throughout town.

A wind advisory is expected to continue until 5 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service. There will be rainfall, as well as winds that are expected to be around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Tonight the storm is expected to begin to subside, the National Weather Service said. Winds should lower to around 8 to 17 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. However, rain and wind is expected throughout the weekend.

There were various power lines down throughout Eugene due to the storm. There were 12,000 residents of Lane County that were without power and 16 roads that were blocked because of fallen trees and power lines, the Register Guard reported.

This morning, I-5 was blocked near Albany because of a power line that fell down across the interstate, said the Register Guard. The wind advisory continues throughout the Willamette Valley up to Portland and Southern Washington, the wind advisory warning said. Students driving up 1-5 this weekend should be careful of trees, power outages, and large vehicles.

