Preview: Solange, Giorgio Moroder and more coming to Portland for Soul’d Out

Spring term means music festival season, and the most impressive lineup of them all may be at the eighth annual Soul’d Out Music Festival.

Multiple Portland venues will host a remarkable array of talent for the music festival, which will take over the city from April 19-23.

Solange Knowles, The Ohio Players, Alex and Allyson Grey and Giorgio Moroder are among the headlining acts for this year’s lineup. Plus, Travis Scott and Flying Lotus were announced as late additions to the already-packed lineup; the pair will be playing an all-ages show at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on April 19.

Solange Knowles

Hot on the heels of last summer’s exceptional record “A Seat at the Table,” which made the list of the Emerald’s favorite 2016 albums (read our review here) — Solange Knowles will be headlining. A Seat at the Table is an immaculate, sweeping epic of R&B, protest-soul, and slow-funk. Solange’s first show in the Pacific Northwest will not be one to miss. It’s Friday, April 21 at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. Tickets start at $50.

The Ohio Players

Get ready for the soul-funk legends behind some of the best funk albums of the ‘70s: “Skin Tight,” “Fire” and “Honey.” In January this year, keyboardist Walter “Junie” Morrison, an alum of Parliament-Funkadelic and inspiration for “A Seat At the Table” jam “Junie,” passed away. This nine-member lineup of Ohio Players will feature four original players. The group will play at Roseland Theater on April 22. Tickets start at $35.

Giorgio Moroder

The prolific dance producer and DJ who has worked with everyone from Led Zeppelin, Electric Light Orchestra and Elton John, also joins the lineup. Moroder’s fingerprints are all over Donna Summer’s repertoire (just listen to him talk about how Star Wars inspired the saucy hit “I Feel Love”) and even Daft Punk’s 2014 album “Random Access Memories,” on which he muses about his childhood and early years.

RJD2

The Eugene-born, electro-acid-jazz producer Ramble Jon Krohn, perhaps best recognized for the “Mad Men” theme song, or his work from your dorm neighbor’s parties, will join Chicago post-rock quintet Tortoise. In 2016, RJD2 put out “Dame Fortune” and Tortoise released its seventh studio album “The Catastrophist.” They’re all playing the Crystal Ballroom on April 20. Tickets are $27.50.

Even a few Portland natives are included in the lineup: jazz composer and trumpeter Farnell Newton and dream-pop singer-songwriter Coco Columbia. Also: 24-year-old R&B icon (and American Idol alum) Moorea Masa, who has sung backup vocals for a slew of indie acts including El Vy, Allen Stone, Nick Waterhouse and The Decemberists, will play the Wonder Ballroom on April 19.

All access tickets are $250 (which you can find here) but individual show tickets are also available.

Visit the Soul’d Out website for more info.

