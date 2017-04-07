Photos: The Oregon Ducks hold their second open football practice

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert listens as running backs coach Donte Pimpleton instructs him on how to tuck the football. The Oregon Ducks hold their second open practice of the spring season in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 7, 2017 (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) finishes an agility drill. The Oregon Ducks hold their second open practice of the spring season in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 7, 2017 (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks linebacker La’Mar Winston (32) tries to fight through a block by offensive linemen Doug Brenner (57). The Oregon Ducks hold their second open practice of the spring season in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 7, 2017 (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks head coach Willie Taggart encourages a group of offensive players as they move the ball down the field. The Oregon Ducks hold their second open practice of the spring season in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 7, 2017 (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back Tony Brooks-James (20) runs through an agility drill. The Oregon Ducks hold their second open practice of the spring season in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 7, 2017 (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball. The Oregon Ducks hold their second open practice of the spring season in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 7, 2017 (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Chase Maday (28) runs through a gauntlet drill. The Oregon Ducks hold their second open practice of the spring season in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 7, 2017 (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receivers coach Michael Johnson laughs back at his players. The Oregon Ducks hold their second open practice of the spring season in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 7, 2017 (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks head coach Willie Taggart communicates with a reciever down the field as former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota looks on from behind. The Oregon Ducks hold their second open practice of the spring season in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 7, 2017 (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks associate director of athletic medicine and head football athletic trainer Kevin Stiel pushes players through a medicine ball exercise. The Oregon Ducks hold their second open practice of the spring season in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 7, 2017 (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Raymond Woodie watches linebacker Keith Simms (24) shuck a blocking dummy from its platform. The Oregon Ducks hold their second open practice of the spring season in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 7, 2017 (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back Kani Benoit (29) runs an agility drill. The Oregon Ducks hold their second open practice of the spring season in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 7, 2017 (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks safeties coach Keith Heyward leads safety Brenden Schooler (43) through a one-on-one drill. The Oregon Ducks hold their second open practice of the spring season in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 7, 2017 (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon tight end Jacob Breeland blocks outside linebacker Jonah Moi (42). The Oregon Ducks hold their second open practice of the spring season in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 7, 2017 (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)