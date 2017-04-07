Photos: The Oregon Ducks beat UC Irvine Anteaters 10-1 in first game of series

Freshman Gabe Matthews (12) prepares to catch a ball to get an Irvine player out. The Oregon Ducks take on the UC Irvine Anteaters at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon on April 7, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Tyler Dorsey smiles as the Men’s Basketball team was introduced and earned a standing ovation during the game. The Oregon Ducks take on the UC Irvine Anteaters at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon on April 7, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Junior Kyle Kasser hits the ball for the Ducks. The Oregon Ducks take on the UC Irvine Anteaters at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon on April 7, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Jake Bennett (32) rounds first base as the Anteaters scramble to pick up his hit. The Oregon Ducks take on the UC Irvine Anteaters at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon on April 7, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Slade Heggen (5) tries to avoid being tagged by the Anteater’s first baseman. The Oregon Ducks take on the UC Irvine Anteaters at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon on April 7, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Pitchers David Peterson (3) and Tim Susnana (6) take a minute to talk strategy on the mound. The Oregon Ducks take on the UC Irvine Anteaters at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon on April 7, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Jake Bennett (32) celebrates his double gestering towards his teammates. The Oregon Ducks take on the UC Irvine Anteaters at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon on April 7, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Spencer Steer (13) dives back into first base. The Oregon Ducks take on the UC Irvine Anteaters at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon on April 7, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
The Oregon bench tries to stay warm during the pouring rain. The Oregon Ducks take on the UC Irvine Anteaters at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon on April 7, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Junior Tim Susnara keeps his eye on the anteaters outfield as a ball gets thrown in. The Oregon Ducks take on the UC Irvine Anteaters at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon on April 7, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Junior pitcher David Peterson pitches a ball towards the hitter. The Oregon Ducks take on the UC Irvine Anteaters at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon on April 7, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Junior Taylor Travess sprints towards first base after a successful bunt. The Oregon Ducks take on the UC Irvine Anteaters at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon on April 7, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Travis Travess (46) steals third during the game. The Oregon Ducks take on the UC Irvine Anteaters at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon on April 7, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Redshirt freshman Braeden Stutzman prepares to take the plate. The Oregon Ducks take on the UC Irvine Anteaters at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon on April 7, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
The team gives fans the “O” at the end of the game. The Oregon Ducks take on the UC Irvine Anteaters at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon on April 7, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)