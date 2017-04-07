Oregon Ducks pitcher Megan Kleist (22) tosses the ball to teammate Jenna Lilley (00) for a forced out at third base. The Oregon Ducks take on Hofstra Pride at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on March 10, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon falls just short of NCAA record with loss to UCLA

Oregon softball is perfect no more.

The No.9 UCLA Bruins (29-6) defeated the Ducks 2-0 on Friday in Los Angeles to end Oregon’s (35-1) 35-game win streak and keep it from breaking the Bruin’s record for the best start in NCAA history.

UCLA pitcher Rachel Garcia (11-4, 1.68 ERA) dominated Oregon’s usually hot bats. No Oregon baserunner reached third and the Ducks were 0-for-4 with runners on second. Her complete game shutout also included five hits, three strikeouts and zero walks.

Garcia also did damage offensively. She singled up the middle to start the second inning. A hit by pitch later, she scored from second on a Zoe Shaw single to right field.

Two innings later, Madeline Jelenicki hit her ninth home run of the season off the left field foul pole to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead.

Oregon’s Megan Kleist (10-1) suffered her first loss of the season. She allowed just her second home run of the year in her six-inning performance. Kleist allowed five hits, two runs, nine strikeouts and zero walks.

The Ducks will play the second game in the UCLA series tomorrow at seven p.m.

