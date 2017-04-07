Jayson Amos celebrates after scoring against his opponent during the singles round. The Oregon Ducks play the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, February 11, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Jayson Amos set to break Robin Cambier’s record for most singles wins in Oregon history

When former Duck Robin Cambier broke the record for most singles wins in Oregon men’s tennis history in 2014, he was already thinking about which of his successors might top his mark one day.

“When I got recognized, I said that I hoped one of my teammates would get the record,” said Cambier.

Jayson Amos appears to be that teammate. A freshman on Cambier’s 2014 team, Amos is now on track to finish his career with the most singles wins in Oregon tennis history. He tied Cambier’s record 90 wins on March 18 against Tulane with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep.

“I had the privilege of being [Cambier’s] teammate,” said Amos. “He really helped me develop into somebody that knows how to work extremely hard like he did.”

Amos’ next shot to grab sole possession of first place in the record books will come in a Friday match at Utah.

“I saw the work that it took for [Cambier] to set the record. I saw that if I want to beat it, that’s the work I have to do.”

Amos’ first season as a Duck was the team’s first season following the loss of star player Alex Rovello, who passed away in a diving accident in May 2013. Playing in the No. 5 and No. 6 singles spots, Amos compiled a 19-3 record to help lead the Ducks to the NCAA Tournament in an emotional season.

“[Jayson] came into a tough situation,” said Cambier. “He was so mature as a freshman.”

Amos, now the only senior on the 2016-17 team, has seen the rise of the program over the course of his career. The Ducks recently cracked the Top 25 of the ITA rankings for the first time since the beginning of his freshman season.

His path to the top of the Oregon record books hasn’t been flashy or filled with national rankings or accolades. Amos has played only two career matches at the No. 2 spot and never played a match at the top spot. He began the current season at the No. 3 spot in singles, but following two straight losses, moved to the No. 4 spot in place of Akihiro Tanaka. It was no issue for Amos, who ripped off six straight wins from the No. 4 spot, including the clinching point in the Ducks’ March 5 win at UCSB.

“At the end of the day, someone else will tally up wins and losses and tell me how I’m doing,” Amos said.

Amos has been as durable as they come, not missing any extended time on the court over the course of his career.

“Jayson is a very diligent young man,” head coach Nils Schyllander said. “If you see how he practices, and see how he takes care of his body, [his success] is not surprising at all.”

