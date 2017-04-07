News
Linn County Sheriff Bruce Riley confirms four people have been found dead in a plane crash off Peoria Road in Harrisburg, Ore. on Friday April 7, 2017. (Kenny Jacoby/Emerald)

Four found dead in plane crash north of Eugene

April 7, 2017 at 1:25 pm


HARRISBURG, Ore. — Four people have been confirmed dead in a plane crash Friday morning near Harrisburg, about 10 miles north of Eugene, Linn County Sheriff Bruce Riley said.

A small, single-engine plane crashed into an empty field off Peoria Road about a mile and a half north of Harrisburg just before 11 a.m. Friday. Deputies arrived on scene after a 9-1-1 call alerted them about the crash. The plane was found about 25 to 30 yards north of the initial point of impact.

Neither the destination of the aircraft nor the identities of the passengers are known at this time. Riley does not believe there are any survivors.

“We had some folks that maybe witnessed the plane — whether it was some mechanical difficulties or weather-related, we don’t know,” Riley said. “My understanding is the call came in from some folks that saw it having problems or going down.”

The cause of the plane crash has yet to be determined, though tornado warnings were issued in the area early Friday. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have begun to investigate.

Follow Kenny Jacoby on Twitter @kennyjacoby

Comments

Kenny Jacoby

Kenny Jacoby

Kenny is the senior sports editor for the Emerald. He spent two years studying computer and information science before changing his major to journalism. He also freelances for the Register-Guard, interns for the Eugene Weekly and works as a research assistant for UO journalism professor Seth Lewis.

Related Posts

EnvironmentNews

Windstorm hits Eugene

ASUOCover StoryNews

Unprecedented: Getting to Know UO For You

AnnouncementsCrimeNews

UO-themed motorbikes and beards: Campus police have a new style

CrimeNews

Police foot chase leads to Duck Store arrest Wednesday morning