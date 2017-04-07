Podcast: Soccer Talk with Will and Shawn

MultimediaPodcastSports
April 7, 2017


In this week’s Soccer Talk podcast with Shawn Medow and Will Campbell, U.S. Women’s Soccer wins big with its new equal pay contract. The U.S. Men’s National Team hits a four-point target during the international break with rising star Christian Pulisic leading the way and a Clint Dempsy hat trick to top it off. Plus: The MLS season is off to an interesting start with the Portland Timbers at the top of the western conference. And finally, the English Premier League winds down its season, but don’t forget the last-minute drama in the fight for relegation and champions league.

This episode was produced by Emerson Malone. Listen to it above.

Shawn Medow and Will Campbell host the Emerald Soccer Talk (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Shawn Medow

Shawn is a sports reporter for the Emerald covering volleyball, men's basketball, acrobatics and tumbling and softball. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @ShawnMedow.

