Akihiro Tanaka hits the ball back to his opponent during his singles match. The Oregon Ducks play the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, February 11, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Ducks defeat Utah 4-0 for first Pac-12 win

The Ducks are in the Pac-12 win column.

After dropping their first two conference matches, the No. 25 Ducks (15-4) swept Utah 4-0 to earn their first Pac-12 win.

Unlike their losses at No. 5 USC and No. 10 UCLA, the Ducks claimed the doubles point to jump out to the early 1-0 lead. Jayson Amos and Ty Gentry edged out Egbert Weverink and David Micevski 7-5 to clinch the point, after Thomas Laurent and Cormac Clissold earned a 7-5 win themselves.

The Ducks’ top three singles players — Laurent, Simon Stevens, and Akihiro Tanaka — brought home the victory, winning in straight sets.

After losing his doubles match playing alongside Tanaka, Stevens put the Ducks up 2-0 with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Dan Little.

Laurent put the Ducks on the brink of victory with his 6-2, 6-4 win over Micevski, whom he earlier beat in doubles. The sophomore is arguably having the greatest single season in program history. With a 26-3 singles record, Laurent is one win shy of tying the single season record in Oregon history, all while playing in the No. 1 spot.

Much attention remains on Jayson Amos, who came into the match one win shy of becoming the winningest singles player in Oregon history. The senior, however, didn’t get win No. 91 before Tanaka closed out the match with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Santiago Sierra.

The Ducks’ last road match in Pac-12 play will come on Sunday at Arizona. With a win, the Ducks will finish .500 on the road before returning to the Oregon Student Tennis Center, where they have yet to lose a match this season.

