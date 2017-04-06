Things to do this week: April 6-12: Swing dance, crystal healing, Radio Redux, coloring party, The Write Time

Thursday, April 6: Learn to Swing: Dance Workshop at Eugene Public Library (100 W. 10th Ave.), 6 p.m., free

If you’ve ever wanted to learn swing dance, now is your chance. The upbeat and groovy dance, which is derived from swing-style jazz music in the ‘20s, will be the focus of Thursday’s dance workshop at the Eugene Public Library. Bring an open mind and your best dancing spirits, but the workshop is designed for beginners so no prior swing experience is necessary. Teens and adults of all ages are welcome to attend. The project is made possible by collaborations with organizations such as the Oregon Contemporary Theatre, Bijou Art Cinemas, Radio Redux and more. This workshop will be led by Nick Davis and Track Town Swing Club.

For more information, visit the Eugene, Cascades & Coast website.

-Carleigh Oeth

Thursday, April 6: Using Crystals for Health and Harmony with Elizabeth Becker at Keven Craft Rituals (268 W. 7th Ave.), 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., $25

Learn how to navigate the world of crystals, energy and meditation. Led by Elizabeth Becker, the three-hour session will delve into the techniques and different methods of choosing stones for personal health and healing. Intuition, the color method and the elemental system are just some of the ways to harness the power of these beautiful stones. The session will include a brief meditation and other exercises designed to identify and release any existing energy blockages. Becker will also be discussing the human chakra and energy systems, addressing alignment and energy rebalance technique. An 18-page packet will be sent home with participants as a reference to class material.

Visit kevencraftrituals.com for more information.

-Carleigh Oeth

Friday, April 7: Radio Redux: The War of the Worlds at Hult Center for the Performing Arts, (1 Eugene Center at 7th & Willamette), 7:30 p.m., $17.50 with UO ID.

“The War of the Worlds” by H.G Wells is one of the most well known science fiction books of all time. The book has never gone out of print since it was first published in 1898 and has been adapted for both stage and audio formats, and is one of the first narratives about alien invasion in modern society. The original “The War of the Worlds” was adapted by Orson Welles as a radioplay in 1938. People listening at the time believed the story to be true, and ever since, “The War of the Worlds” has been known for that one fateful broadcast on Halloween of 1938. Radio Redux is performing the original script as part of its 2017 season. Other performances are April 8 at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee on April 9 at 2 p.m.

For more information, check out: www.hultcenter.org or call the Hult’s box office at 541-682-5000.

-Sararosa Davies

Monday, April 10: Coloring Party for Adults at Sheldon Branch Library (1566 Coburg Rd), 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., free

Every week the Eugene Public Library organization provides an opportunity for adults to get in touch with their inner children. If you don’t have class on Monday mornings, head over to the Sheldon branch or Bethel branch libraries to de-stress. Coloring pages and colored pencils are provided, but creative minds can also bring their own coloring supplies. Monday morning is sometimes the most stressful time of the week, why not de-stress by coloring?

These coloring parties happen every Monday at either the Sheldon or Bethel branches. For more info, contact the Eugene Public Library at 541-682-5450.

-Sararosa Davies

Wednesday, April 12: The Write Time at Susan Campbell Hall (1431 Johnson Lane), 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., free

It’s only week one. But if you have professors who like to hit the ground running, then you might need a quiet place to escape in order to tackle your early spring term reading and assignments. The Write Time is a quiet setting in Susan Campbell Hall’s Grad School Lounge away from the crowded libraries and coffee shops on campus. It encourages students to come and go as they please during the two-and-a-half-hour study session, but mainly functions as a way for students to create a time frame specifically dedicated to their studies. The “gentle accountability” and “peer support” of The Write Time is the perfect way to kick off the new term!

The opportunity occurs twice weekly (Wednesday and Thursday). For more information, visit the UO Events Calendar.

-Carleigh Oeth

Comments