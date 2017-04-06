MultimediaPodcast

Pepsi and Kendall Jenner: A soda ad that falls flat

April 6, 2017 at 6:00 am


On this episode of the Idea Industry podcast, Emily Kalei and Franziska Monahan deconstruct Pepsi’s controversial ad that was pulled after a day due to criticisms of making light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Listen to Emily and Franziska’s conversation about the politically controversial 84 Lumber Super Bowl advertisement here.

This episode was produced by Franziska Monahan. Theme music by Evan DuPell.

