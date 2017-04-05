UO-themed motorbikes and beards: Campus police have a new style

In an effort to be more approachable, University of Oregon police patrols are sporting “O” emblazoned green-and-black motorbikes and beards.

The Register-Guard reports that since last week, the UOPD have, for the first time, included motorcycles to its patrol force, bringing in two 2016 Kawasaki KLR 650 motorcycles. It has also changed rules to allow officers to grow trimmed beards. Capt. Alice Cary told the Register-Guard that the relaxed grooming rules and custom-designed motorcycles were introduced to encourage students to interact with police.

The motorcycle customization, featuring an “O” sticker placed on either side of its headlight, cost the UOPD $1,500 dollars. The Kawasaki motorcycles cost $6,000 each.

The motorcycles were also introduced to improve accessibility for UOPD patrol officers. The motorbikes allows UOPD patrol to drive to locations hard to reach by car, like areas around Autzen stadium, which are connected by the David and Lynn Frohnmayer Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge. Also, the motorbikes will require less energy to operate, compared to the bicycles its officers have used to patrol around such spots.

