CrimeNews
Craig Thomas Ortiz, 56, was arrested in the computer section of the UO Bookstore for trespassing and harassment at 9:09 a.m. following a short foot chase on 13th Avenue. (Christopher Trotchie / Emerald)

Police foot chase leads to Duck Store arrest Wednesday morning

April 5, 2017 at 4:52 pm


Eugene Police arrested a man in the Duck Store on 13th Avenue today for Harassment and Trespassing 2.

Police received a calling saying that Craig Thomas Ortiz, 56, trespassed and harassed someone on E. 16th Avenue at 9:09 a.m. Ortiz was in the university parking lot behind Taylor’s when police confronted him.

Ortiz then ran down Kincaid Street and into the Duck Store, losing his glasses along the way. Police cornered him in the store and arrested him. They booked him into Lane County jail at 11:01 a.m. Both the trespassing and harassment charges are misdemeanors.

Comments

Noah McGraw

Noah McGraw

Noah is the Senior News Editor at the Emerald. His earliest journalistic influences were Tom Wolfe, Eric Schlosser and Batman. He loves '70s comics, '80s action movies and '90s music.

Related Posts

AnnouncementsCrimeNews

UO-themed motorbikes and beards: Campus police have a new style

News

ASUO candidates discuss their goals and challenges in town hall

Cover StoryNews

The New Face of the UOPD: Fourth time’s the charm

AcademicsNews

SOJC faculty share stories on how Professor Alex Tizon changed their lives during memorial service