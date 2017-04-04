The Oregon Softball team throws up their O's with their fans in the stands. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon softball wins doubleheader against Portland State

Oregon softball is still undefeated.

The Ducks, now 35-0, beat Portland State in a doubleheader on Tuesday after the series was postponed last month. Oregon struggled to score in a 3-1 win in the first game but had no trouble to get the runs in the second game, earning a run-rule 8-0 win.

Freshman Miranda Elish was in the circle for the first game and pitched the complete game, allowing only five hits and striking out seven.

Mia Camuso and Shannon Rhodes earned the two RBIs for the Ducks while Oregon only managed to get four hits.

In the second game, Megan Kleist pitched the five innings played and struck out six while only allowing one hit and not walking a single batter.

Oregon’s small-ball showed its teeth again with the Ducks not hitting a home run. Of the five RBIs, three belonged to Haley Cruse, who hit a triple in the 8-0 win.

Oregon has a big test on the weekend when the Ducks travel to Westwood to take on UCLA, who beat the Ducks in the NCAA Tournament Super Regional last year to deny the Ducks a spot in the College World Series.

