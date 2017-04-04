A gas leak has been reported at Klamath Hall

UPDATE 1:36 The University notified students that no actual gas leak was present and that Eugene Springfield Fire Department is allowing Klamath Hall to resume operation.

UPDATE 1:29: Alarms throughout Klamath Hall have been turned off and students have been let back into classrooms.

An all clear message should come from the University via email shortly.

Firefighters are not yet sure what catalyzed the gas leak but say students had to be evacuated do to the possible danger of an explosion.

No one was injured during the event. And no flames or explosions were witnessed.

At 12:36p.m., the University of Oregon notified students via email of a gas leak in Klamath Hall.

In the science building located behind Willamette hall, students evacuated the building as a prerecorded voice rang over the intercom: “Attention please. A fire has been reported in the building. A fire has been reported in the building. Please exit the building immediately. Do not use the elevator.”

The email sent from UO advises students to stay away from the building.

Lance Lightly, battalion chief for Eugene Fire said Klamath, Cascade, Onyx and Willamette Halls were evacuated as of 12:50 p.m.

He too advises students stay away from the area and says an update of the situation will be provided in 10 to 15 minutes.

Will Campbell and Jack Pitcher contributed reporting to this article.

