Balint, Elish and Kleist: Oregon softball’s tremendous trio

Oregon softball’s pitching circle this season is a triple threat.

After having a 1-2 punch made up of then-senior Cheridan Hawkins and freshman Megan Kleist, Oregon’s pitching was destined to look different. The Ducks brought in the nation’s No. 1 recruit, Miranda Elish, and No. 4 recruit, Maggie Balint, to accompany Kleist.

Now Oregon has three lethal weapons in the circle. With this trio tormenting opposition batters, the Ducks have risen to No. 1 nationally, according to ESPN.com and USA Softball.

“Going from Cheridan to Maggie, Miranda and Megan … they complement each other really well,” Lauren Lindvall said before the team’s first homestand of the season. “It’s fun playing behind Maggie, Megan and Miranda because they all attack batters and you know you’re going to get some balls out there.”

All three pitchers are currently allowing around one run per game, a very low rate. Balint leads the team in ERA (0.86), followed by Kleist at 1.05. Elish ranks third with a 1.36 ERA.

“We work so well together; it’s awesome pitching next to them,” Elish said. “We push each other to get better every game.”

These pitchers are not solely having success in the circle. Elish and Kleist each have a home run.

Oregon’s dominant triad may hold the only perfect record in the NCAA at 33-0, but having three thriving pitchers has its downside.

“The biggest issue right now is that they get enough work,” head coach Mike White told reporters last month. “In baseball, you’re saying ‘Once every five days is great,’ but in softball, pitchers need to pitch a little bit more frequently than that.”

Most programs have two primary pitchers, like Oregon had last year: an ace and a No. 2 to get the job done. With three prosperous pitchers, it’s a toss up when it comes to who gets the nod in any given game.

“We have a really strong staff; anyone can go on either day,” Kleist said. “I’m excited to see what happens.”

Oregon’s pitchers have already struck out more than 200 batters this season; however, strikeouts alone cannot be relied on to get the majority of the outs.

“[Balint’s] that type of pitcher that’s going to get a lot of flyouts,” White said. “Now if it was Megan Kleist I may be a little more concerned that we’re getting the ball up in the zone but they’re two different types of pitchers so I’m not concerned about that at all.”

Even with the strong Pac-12 conference, the pitchers have helped keep Oregon undefeated. It beat No. 11 Utah in Salt Lake City behind Balint, who pitched her fifth complete game in a 3-0 shutout win over the Utes.

“My pitching shouldn’t change for the team I’m playing [against],” Balint said. “I just need to move the ball every game and my locations.”

In Oregon’s narrow 1-0 win over BYU on March 30, Elish was relieved by Balint, who struck out all five batters she faced.

Of course, pitching is not the only thing keeping Oregon’s opposition off the scoreboard.

“I have the best defense in the country behind me,” Elish said. “I just need to trust them.”

