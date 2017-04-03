Memorial for Alex Tizon set for Tuesday, April 4

A memorial gathering for professor Alex Tizon will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Allen Hall atrium on Tuesday, April 4.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist and UO assistant professor died on March 23 at age 57 due to medical causes, according to Eugene police. No further information was provided.

According to a tweet that the UO School of Journalism and Communication pinned to its Twitter account, the gathering will be an informal place for students to pay their respects to him and his family. Tizon is survived by his wife, Melissa Tizon, and two daughters, Maya and Dylan.

Tizon had a 17-year career as a reporter for the Seattle Times, where he won a Pulitzer Prize in 1997 for covering corruption in a federal housing program for Native Americans. He also worked as a national correspondent for the Los Angeles Times, reporting on such events as the September 11 attacks and Hurricane Katrina. Tizon has also contributed to the news TV show “60 Minutes,” co-producing a segment on mail-order brides in Asia, and he freelanced for Newsweek magazine. From 2009 to 2010, Tizon lived in the Philippines and covered the Philippine government’s efforts to alleviate poverty in its poorest regions.

Tizon was known for being supportive of his students both in and out of class, along with his unique teaching style, which excited many students into pursuing a journalism career. Students and faculty admired Tizon.

The UO Counselling Center has after-hours counselors available over the phone during spring break. Their number is 541-346-3227.

