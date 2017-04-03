The Oregon Ducks play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

When luck runs out: Oregon’s Final Four loss against North Carolina

GLENDALE, Ariz. — There were plenty of chances to do the improbable again.

Oregon fans had seen it happen too many times to believe the Ducks wouldn’t pull themselves together, hit a couple of late shots, survive and advance. Just like they had all March.

Despite flirting with and avoiding disaster for much of the season, the Ducks walked too fine a line and saw their season end on Saturday in a 77-76 loss to North Carolina.

Oregon’s performance in the last minute didn’t win it for them this time, but the team’s performance throughout the rest of the 40-minute game contributed to the loss just as much. More predictable variables, such as numerous turnovers, missing forward Chris Boucher to injury and going head to head against 8-time NCAA-tournament-winning North Carolina allowed for the Ducks’ 1-point demise.

“Their experience really set in. They’ve been here before and it definitely showed.” – Oregon guard Dylan Ennis.

“We were right there even though we played a bad game,” Oregon forward Dillon Brooks said. “We were right there, but those last championship plays, we didn’t make them.”

All year, the Ducks had been “right there” — one play away from a season-altering loss — and found a way to come away clean time after time. Oregon won eight games by five points or less, and won five by one possession. The 13.1-point scoring margin the Ducks finished the year with was the 10th best in the country, but it felt like an aberration.

On so many occasions, Oregon’s games came down to one or two crucial possessions. The Ducks became one of the best teams in the country at grabbing hold of those moments and bending them in their favor. A Brooks buzzer beater here, a Dorsey pull-up dagger there. The improbable started to become casual.

Oregon’s greatest team in school history was a group of escape artists. They dug themselves into trouble on a weekly basis, only to deliver a grand finale each time it seemed like their luck had run out.

On Saturday, luck wasn’t enough. Instead, more predictable variables took hold. North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks, a 6-foot-10 rebounding machine built like a bulldozer, punished the Ducks for 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting. A lengthy Tar Heel defense exploited the sloppy play of the Ducks, who turned the ball over 12 times in the first half alone. Justin Jackson, North Carolina’s own version of Dillon Brooks, delivered a shot to the heart each time the Ducks were on the verge of clawing their way back in.

“They were down 10 with seven, eight minutes to go, and wouldn’t give into it,” Oregon head coach Dana Altman said of the Ducks. “They’re going to look back, and it’s going to hurt because we didn’t play very well at times. And our turnovers were bad and we made some really bad decisions and quick 3s.”

Oregon’s penchant for late-game success throughout the season covered many of their flaws that were exposed on Saturday.

On December 28, 2016, Brooks drilled a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to upset the then-No. 3 UCLA Bruins to help push Oregon back into the national conversation after a sluggish start to the season. The Ducks trailed the Bruins by eight with 3:32 left, but timely shots from several players left Brooks with a chance to take over the game.

A month later, Brooks hit almost an identical shot as time expired to upend the California Golden Bears in Berkeley. He also hit a game-winning shot against Tennessee in November in what was his first game back from a foot injury.

In March, Dorsey turned into one of the most efficient sharpshooters in the nation and drilled go-ahead 3-pointers against Rhode Island and Michigan in the NCAA Tournament to help the Ducks escape after they had trailed late in both games.

Oregon mastered the art of sidestepping late-game catastrophe during the year, but the concept of putting together 40 consistent minutes was a struggle at times. While it made for a compelling show, that brand of basketball took its toll in Glendale. How many times can you reach into the hat and keep hoping to pull something out?

“[The Tar Heels] definitely started getting after us,” Oregon guard Dylan Ennis said. “Their experience really set in. They’ve been here before and it definitely showed.”

For as bad as the Ducks played during the game — going strictly by the numbers, it was one of their worst showings of the year — they were still one bucket away from upstaging a loaded Tar Heels squad.

Saturday’s performance seemed to contrast every other game the Ducks played throughout the NCAA tournament. Against Kansas, the ball bounced Oregon’s way every time it needed a bucket. Against Rhode Island and Michigan, the Ducks took hold of the last five minutes of each game and then left the rest to Dorsey.

But in the second half on Saturday, every Oregon point was a struggle. Keeping pace with the Tar Heels was like carrying a boulder up a hill. While North Carolina piled up easy buckets over a gassed Oregon defense, the Ducks depended on Ennis to pinball his way to the basket and finish acrobatic layups for most of the second half.

And yet, despite recording 16 turnovers to just seven assists and shooting 7-of-26 from 3-point range, Oregon was in place to pull off another vanishing act. With 45 seconds left, Dorsey connected on a 3-pointer that touched every inch of the rim before rolling in. It felt like deja vu.

But for all the times they had emerged with a win after a nail-biting finish, the Ducks also lost three games during the year by one point or less. Saturday was one of those losses.

“It wasn’t on Tyler,” Oregon guard Payton Pritchard said. “Every one of us had to step up. We were down three at half. They kind of punched us in the mouth in the second half and we brought it back and gave them a fight.”

With five minutes left in regulation, North Carolina held a seven point lead. According to a win-probability metric created basketball statistician Ken Pomeroy, that lead gave the Tar Heels an 87 percent chance of locking up a victory. Just 11 days earlier against Rhode Island, the Ducks trailed by six points at the five minute mark, and were thought to be dead in the water; that deficit left them with an 84 percent chance of losing, according to the same metric.

Instead, that game ended with Dorsey drilling a game-winning jumper to push the Ducks to the Sweet Sixteen.

Oregon knew as well as any team in the country that taking the game down to the wire could end in either brilliance or disaster. On Saturday, the Ducks’ luck finally ran out.

