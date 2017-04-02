Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) breaks down, covering his face in his hands as he walks off the court. The Oregon Ducks play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon’s title hopes ripped away in final seconds against North Carolina

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jordan Bell sat back at his locker as tears ran down his face. He fought through the crying to answer every question. As more questions came, so did more tears, often after a prolonged silence.

In Oregon’s 77-76 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, a Keith Smith layup cut the lead to one with 6.8 seconds to play. North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks stepped to the free throw line. The first shot — clank. The second shot — clank. As it fell to the floor, players battled and North Carolina’s Theo Pinson wrestled it from Bell.

A few seconds later, another opportunity emerged for the Tar Heels to extend their lead. This time Joel Berry III stepped to the line. The first shot — clank. The second shot — clank. As it fell, North Carolina’s Meeks pushed Bell to the side, grabbed the rebound and passed it out.

Game over.

“If I had just boxed out,” Bell said. “I had two opportunities and I missed both of them and we lost the game because of it.”

A reporter reminded Bell that one moment doesn’t win or lose a game.

“You can tell me that all you want,” Bell said. “I lost the game for us.”

Oregon head coach Dana Altman wasn’t about to let Bell put the blame on himself. Altman said he told Bell, “Buddy, you got 16 rebounds. We wouldn’t have been in this position if it hadn’t been for you.”

Overall, North Carolina defeated Oregon because its best players showed-up and Oregon’s did not. Meeks was the best rebounder on the floor, and he dominated all night. He recorded the first 25-point, 14-rebound game in the Final Four since Greg Oden in 2007.

North Carolina knew that Oregon was thin in the front court, so they attacked it all night. The Tar Heels also knew that Bell loves to come from the weak side to block shots. So, when he left his man — usually Meeks — to contest a shot, it would often lead to an open layup. It all went as planned for Meeks, who shot 11-of-13 from the field.

Oregon stayed within a six-to-10 point deficit throughout most of the second half. It seemed like every time Oregon would make a run, Justin Jackson would be there to answer with a 3-pointer.

“These two guys up here, [Meeks], I thought was awesome,” North Carolina head coach Roy Williams said. “[Jackson] made, I think, three big 3s in the second half when the tempo got going up and down a little bit more.”

Jackson would end with 22 points with four 3-pointers.

For Oregon, Dillon Brooks and Tyler Dorsey played poorly for most of the game. Brooks finished 2-of-11 from the field and 0-of-3 from three. He was not only a big contributor to Oregon’s turnover problem — he committed five in the game —but was also in foul trouble all night. He picked up his fifth foul with 1:32 left.

Dorsey didn’t make his mark until late in the game. He finished the game with 21 points after a large flurry from the free throw line in the second half. His shot wasn’t falling all night, which was a theme for every Duck.

“We were getting good looks,” Dorsey said. “It’s game-by-game. Sometimes the shot doesn’t go in and you’ve got to find another way to win the game.”

Dylan Ennis played great in his final performance as an Oregon Duck. His 18 point, six rebound and three assist night will go largely forgotten, but he was fighting during every moment.

It will be hard for Oregon players and fans to think about what could have been. Heads will clear and tears will dry, but no Duck will forget the amazing journey and the heartbreaking end.

