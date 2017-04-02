Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) lays the ball up under North Carolina Tar Heels forward Justin Jackson (44). The Oregon Ducks play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Dylan Ennis’ best game as a Duck overshadowed by difficult loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Dylan Ennis played his final game in an Oregon uniform Saturday night. The six-year man has been the heart of the team all season.

When Oregon needed that heart against North Carolina, he provided it, but it wasn’t enough. He was fighting and hustling all night. The thought that this could be his final game in an Oregon uniform motivated him in every moment. He played one of his best games of the season, but unfortunately it will be forgotten because of Oregon’s 77-76 poignant loss to North Carolina.

Ennis was the vocal leader for Oregon throughout the year. He’s 25 years old, so whenever the team needed a mature voice, he was there. No one ever doubted his passion for the Ducks or the game of basketball. So when Oregon was trailing North Carolina, his aggressive play surprised nobody.

“Ennis knew it was his last game. And so that sense of urgency when you’re a senior and you’re thinking it could be the last time you get to play, I think that takes it up a notch,” Oregon head coach Dana Altman said.

This season, Ennis averaged 10 points, 4.4 rebounds, three assists and 0.4 blocks per game. Against North Carolina, he scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and recorded three assists, one block and one steal. Officially, he had one block, but that is because a block on a shot in which a player is fouled doesn’t count.

In the first half, North Carolina’s Justin Jackson ran down the court in transition with Casey Benson in front of him. Benson fouled Jackson as he attacked the rim and shot the ball. Seemingly out of nowhere, Ennis flew through the air and sent it to flying off the court.

Later, with six minutes left in the game and Oregon trailing, North Carolina’s center Kennedy Meeks jumped for what looked like open dunk, but Ennis blocked it. Meeks is eight inches taller and outweighs Ennis by sixty pounds. It was Ennis who came up bigger this time.

Unfortunately, like the entire Oregon team, his shots just weren’t falling. Despite his eighteen points, Ennis shot 7-of-19 and a crucial 2-of-9 from 3-point range. In the second half was 5-of-14 and 0-of-4 from three. That could be attributed to him being the most aggressive offensive player Oregon had.

“That’s what he did all night and it got the offense going and flowing,” Tyler Dorsey said. “He was running out, finishing like he usually does.”

After the crushing final moments for Oregon, Ennis ran off the court apparently on the verge of tears. In the locker room, before media could enter, Ennis spoke to a quiet team.

“I’m just glad, after all this time, me playing college basketball, I’m glad I finished with you guys and have friendships for the rest of our lives,” Ennis said in a video posted by the team. “We fought as a family, the whole time — ups and downs.”

In the lowest moment of the season, Ennis was a thoughtful and mature leader. He could’ve pouted. He could’ve been upset that arguably his greatest performance of the season was all for nothing. Instead, he handled it with class.

“I’m going to go to bed wishing I had another chance at this,” Ennis said. “At the same time, I was happy that I was able to finish out in the Final Four. A national championship would’ve been great but I got to count my blessings.”

For most of Oregon’s players, the season was over, but they will be back again. For Ennis, his college career is over. He may never take a shot, make a pass or dive for a ball at the professional level. But he gave all he could to Oregon basketball.

