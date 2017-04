Podcast: March Madness post-game recap

Following Saturday night’s game, in which the Ducks fell to the Tar Heels 77-76, sports reporters Jack Butler and Gus Morris recap the national semifinal game. Also in this episode from the Emerald Podcast Network, Butler and Morris speculate how Jordan Bell, Tyler Dorsey and others will proceed in the coming months.

This episode was produced by Emerson Malone.

