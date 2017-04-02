Oregon sophomore Aaron Wise tees off on hole 11. The Oregon Ducks play in the final round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships at the Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Oregon on June 1, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Ducks take fourth place at The Goodwin

Facing a quick turnaround from its last tournament earlier in the week, the Oregon Ducks men’s golf team took fourth place in The Goodwin, a three-day, 24-team tournament that concluded on Saturday.

A step up in competition, the Ducks saw eight ranked teams, six of whom were ranked in the top 28 according to Golfstat. Stanford, the hosts, took first place to lead all Pac-12 participants and was the only team to finish the tournament under-par. USC took third and Washington finished fifth.

Ryan Gronlund led the Oregon starting five with a two-under par. He finished two strokes behind BYU’s Rhett Rasmussen, who won the individual title with a four-under par. Gronlund was the only Duck player to finish the tournament under par. Norman Xiong tied for eighth place with one-over par and Wyndham Clark scored four-over par for 13th place tie.

Edwin Yi and Kevin Geniza rounded out the starting-five with double digit over-par scores.

“We played well with the exception of the first day, but it was a good experience to play at a tough golf course against great competition,” head coach Casey Martin said in a news release after the event.

Being part of The Goodwin in Stanford, California, is special for head coach Casey Martin, as it is named after Wally Goodwin, Martin’s college coach.

“It brings back a lot of fond memories for me,” Martin said.

Colorado and UCLA tied for 15th place with a team score of 44-over par. Oregon State finished tied for 17th with a 47-over par.

Individually, only six golfers finished under-par. The three from the Pac-12 were Stanford’s Franklin Huang (-3), Gronlund and USC’s Sean Crocker (-1).

Next up for the Ducks is the last regular season event of the season. The two-day Western Intercollegiate will get underway on April 9 in Santa Cruz, California.

Follow Zak Laster on Twitter @zlast3445

Comments