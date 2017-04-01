Photos: The Oregon Ducks fall to North Carolina 77-76 in a national semifinal

Nike Co-Founder Phil Knight poses for photos with fans before the game. The Oregon Ducks play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon outside hitter Taylor Agost waves to the crowd before singing The National Anthem. The Oregon Ducks play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Members of the Oregon student section run to their seats before the game. The Oregon Ducks play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) looks to the North Carolina Tar Heels bench as they are introduced. The Oregon Ducks play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) swats the shot of North Carolina Tar Heels guard Joel Berry II (2). The Oregon Ducks play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) puts a floater under the basket. The Oregon Ducks play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) passes the ball out to the perimeter after driving past North Carolina Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks (3). The Oregon Ducks play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Justin Jackson (44) takes a three-point jump shot over Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24). The Oregon Ducks play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) blocks the dunk of North Carolina Tar Heels forward Isaiah Hicks (4). The Oregon Ducks play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks puts up a shot after driving past North Carolina Tar Heels forward Luke Maye (32). The Oregon Ducks play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) attempts to block a shot by North Carolina Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks (3). The Oregon Ducks play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) drives the ball on North Carolina Tar Heels guard Joel Berry II (2). The Oregon Ducks play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) shoots a three pointer. The Oregon Ducks play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) reacts to a foul call as he tries to rip the ball away from North Carolina Tar Heels guard Joel Berry II (2). The Oregon Ducks play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) chases down a ball while being pursued by North Carolina Tar Heels guard Joel Berry II (2). The Oregon Ducks play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) gets past North Carolina Tar Heels forward Tony Bradley (5) to score a layup. The Oregon Ducks play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Casey Benson (2) and Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) react as time winds down in the second half. The Oregon Ducks play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) breaks down, covering his face in his hands as he walks off the court. The Oregon Ducks play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) speaks to the media in the locker room after the game. The Oregon Ducks play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)