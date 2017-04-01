Nia Rose returns the ball to her opponent during the doubles round. The Oregon Ducks play Eastern Washington Eagles at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on January 21, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon wins nail biter against Arizona 4-3

Less than 24 hours after suffering a sound defeat at Arizona State, the Oregon women’s tennis team made its way to Tucson, Arizona, to edge out a 4-3 win against Arizona on Saturday afternoon at the LaNelle Robson Tennis Center.

The Ducks shuffled their doubles teams, which saw Marlou Kluiving pairing with Alyssa Tobita to score the first win of the day. However, the Wildcats overcame the two other duos of Shweta Sangwan and Rifanty Kahfiani, Nia Rose and Janvhi Clark to score the first point of the day.

Arizona proceeded to score its second point in the singles as Tobita fell to No. 119 Paris Corley.

From then on, Oregon launched its comeback as Kluiving, Daniela Nasser and Julia Eshet won their matches to gain a brief 3-2 advantage over Arizona. Arizona, however, drew even with No. 29 Lauren Marker emerging victorious over Sangwan.

It all came down to a tiebreaker on Rose’s court, from which she eventually emerged as the victor, pulling out a 7-6 win. The Ducks are 11-7 overall and 4-2 in conference play.

“It was a great team effort today,” Oregon head coach Alison Silverio said in a press release. “We fought and stayed together. Moving forward, we will be focusing on a full commitment to the process and the team.”

Oregon will host Stanford on Friday afternoon at the Oregon Student Tennis Center at 1:30 p.m.

