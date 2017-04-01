Oregon Middle Distance Runner Raevyn Rogers celebrates finishing first in the Women's 4x400m relay. The Oregon Ducks host the Pepsi Invitational at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 9, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon closes out season opener with two collegiate records

The Oregon sprints crew continued to impress on the final day of the Florida Relays in Gainesville, Florida, as the women set two collegiate records in the relays.

The quartet of Makenzie Dunmore, Hannah Cunliffe, Deajah Stevens and Ariana Washington, running the relay together for the first time, won the 4×100-meter relay in 42.34 seconds. Besides beating the Tumbleweed Track Club relay team that consisted of Olympic medalists Tianna Bartoletta and Dafne Schippers, they also rewrote both the school and collegiate records. LSU set the previous NCAA record of 42.36 seconds in 2009.

The same four returned two hours later to propel to the top of the Oregon and NCAA all-time list in the 4×200-meter relay, finishing second in 1:28.78, just .01 seconds behind the same Tumbleweed relay team they had defeated earlier.

Including the indoor DMR and 60 meters, the Oregon women have set four collegiate records this season.

Dunmore returned to lead the team of Hannah Waller, Elexis Guster and Raevyn Rogers to win the Tom Jones College 4×400 in 3:26.07, the second-fastest time in school history.

On the men’s side, the quartet of Damarcus Simpson, Kyree King, Julius Shellmire and Marcus Chambers finished third in a time of 39.39 seconds, the second-fastest time in Oregon history. The same four later finished seventh among a field of mostly professionals in the 4×200 relay.

Shot putters Sebastian Barajas and Ronna Stone both scored PRs, throwing 54 ft 1 in and 47-9 respectively.

Oregon won a total of eight events at both the Florida Relays and the Stanford Invitational this weekend and also set three school records and two collegiate records.

“It was great to have a part of our team come down to Gainesville and then be able to send the other half to Stanford where we got a lot of good times,” Oregon head coach Robert Johnson said. “It’s amazing to get one collegiate record, but to get two in one day is pretty amazing and a special accomplishment for our girls. Overall, a lot of lifetime bests and wins and we’re happy with how we opened outdoors.”

The team will next compete at the Mt. SAC Relays (April 12-15) in Torrance, California, the Bryan Clay Invitational (April 13) in Azusa, California, and the Beach Invitational (April 13-15) in Long Beach, California.

