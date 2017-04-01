Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) points to a group of fans as he runs onto the court before the open practice. Oregon Basketball participates in media availability and an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Dillon Brooks has stepped back to let Tyler Dorsey take over on offense

GLENDALE, Ariz. — As the seconds ticked down in the first half of Oregon’s Elite Eight tilt with Kansas, Tyler Dorsey grabbed the reins of the Ducks offense.

He waved off a screen from Jordan Bell and yelled at his teammates to clear out — normally moments reserved for Dillon Brooks. After all, the junior has been the Ducks’ go-to guy when they need a bucket this season.

But not this time. Instead, Brooks heeded his teammate’s words and took a step further outside the 3-point arc.

Seconds later, Dorsey rose over Frank Mason and banked in a 3-pointer to give Oregon a nine-point lead heading into the break. The Jayhawks never recovered and the Ducks won 74-60 to advance to their first Final Four since 1939.

Dorsey finished the game with 27 points and Brooks with 17. But that play to end the first half was a microcosm of the paths the two players have taken in the NCAA Tournament.

The usually-quiet Dorsey has turned into Oregon’s best player over the last month, while Brooks has taken a back seat to allow his teammate to shine.

You’d think the Pac-12 player of the year, a player who averages 12 shots a game, wouldn’t feel comfortable in his new role.

But as long as the team is winning, Brooks is perfectly content. He actually kind of likes his new role.

“It doesn’t matter to me,” Brooks said. “It takes a little pressure off me. It feels great having another guy going like this.”

By allowing Dorsey to operate, Brooks said that he’s not forcing his game anymore. He is still shooting the ball at a high rate — over 15 times a game in the NCAA Tournament — but he said that he’s letting the game flow to him.

“At anytime I could get it going,” Brooks said. “So it doesn’t matter. I can take a backseat and let the game flow to me. But Tyler is playing out his mind and that’s what we need and that’s why our run is so great right now.”

Brooks also said rebounding and defense have become bigger focuses in the shift. Both his teammates and coaches have noticed this.

“I think he’s really matured basketball-wise now because there are many other ways to win a basketball game other than scoring the ball,” assistant coach Mike Mennenga said. “You see him — he’s defending. He’s allowing us to switch a lot more because he’s moving his feet.

“His hand activity is incredible; our deflections numbers are way up because of him. He just communicates, all the time. He’s always talking on the floor and that feeds our fire.”

Over the last three seasons, Brooks has shown he has matured. This postseason has been proof enough. Granted, Brooks has always played and still plays with fire and intensity. If he didn’t, you could argue that the Ducks may not be in the position they’re in now.

Part of Brooks’ maturing process, as Mennenga pointed out, has been recognizing that he can do more for Oregon other than just score the ball. The fact he’s willing to take a step back from the limelight just shows how far he’s come. That’s what’s really stood out to Dylan Ennis, who has known Brooks for years.

“For him to say that [he’s OK with taking a taking a step back], that’s so big,” Ennis said. “It shows that he’s putting the team before himself. Dillon has carried us all year, that’s no question. For him to want to win rather than want the limelight, that speaks volumes about him.”

