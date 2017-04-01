Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) goes to dunk during the open practice. Oregon Basketball participates in media availability and an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Denney: North Carolina poses similar threat as Arizona to Oregon

GLENDALE, Ariz. — If the Ducks are to take down the top-seeded Tar Heels on Saturday, it won’t be because they give in and play North Carolina’s bruising brand of basketball. It will be because they stick to what got them here — hot shooting, transition play and defensive communication.

Oregon hasn’t faced a team like North Carolina this year — simply because there isn’t another team like the Tar Heels in the country. They are the top rebounding team in the nation by a wide margin and loaded with strong, lengthy defenders in the post and on the perimeter.

For those searching for a comparable opponent on Oregon’s schedule, look at Arizona. The Wildcats weren’t nearly the rebounding juggernaut that the Tar Heels are, but they rotate a deep group of big men who can defend the post. They also boast several bulky, lockdown guards, just like North Carolina.

During Oregon’s blowout victory against Arizona on Feb. 4, the Ducks pounded the ball inside early and racked up fouls against Arizona’s bigs. They then worked their way out beyond the arc and rained 3-pointers on the Wildcats whenever they kept two big men on the floor.

It’s unreasonable to expect Oregon to shoot 64 percent from 3-point range again, but the Ducks’ performance in that game showed the blueprint of how Oregon can compete with bigger teams.

North Carolina won’t be rolling out a 7-foot, 3-point-raining big man like Arizona had in Lauri Markannan. Oregon captured a Pac-12 title by playing four-out for much of its conference season, but there really isn’t a team in the Pac-12 that plays the same style of ball as North Carolina.

“And I don’t think I’ll see Kennedy [Meeks] and Isaiah [Hicks] pull up from 3 on a breaker or anything,” North Carolina head coach Roy Williams said on Friday. “If we do see that, it will be the last time we see it.” The Tar Heels haven’t been shy about their plan of attack; they’re going to go at Bell early and often in the post and try to send Oregon’s anchor to the bench early by racking up fouls. “I think [Bell] bids for almost every shot that he thinks he can go get,” Jackson said. “So I think there’s going to be a lot of times where pump fakes might be involved.” For Oregon to win, they need Bell to deliver another meme-worthy performance, and Dorsey to continue shooting like he is playing in a video game. More than anything, though, they will need to resist the urge to match North Carolina in the paint and stick with the same style of play that brought them this far. Follow Jarrid Denney on Twitter @jarrid_denney Find all of the Emerald’s Final Four coverage here.

