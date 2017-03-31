Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman answers a reporter's question during a press conference at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Thursday March 30, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Men’s basketball gears up for UNC, softball improves to 30-0

— The men’s basketball team has arrived in Phoenix for the Final Four. The Ducks will have to get past UNC on Saturday to have a chance to play for a national title on Monday. Gus Morris went over the keys to beating the Tar Heels.

— Oregon baseball continues its hot steak as of late, defeating Portland 1-0 on Tuesday night for its 11 win in the last 13 games.

— With an impressive win at Fresno State, women’s tennis team improved to 10-6 on the season. The Ducks travel to Arizona this weekend to face the Wildcats and ASU.

— A pair of Oregon teams came away victorious to remain perfect on the season. Acrobatics and tumbling topped King to improve to 5-0 on the season and softball took down BYU 1-0 to improve to 30-0. Both are the only undefeated teams nationally in their respective sports.

— The 28th Annual Duck Invitational was all Oregon. Men’s golf swept the event for the first time since 2013, winning the team event by 18 strokes.

Follow Cole Kundich on Twitter @ckundich

Comments