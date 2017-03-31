Photos: Oregon participates in an open practice ahead of the Final Four

Oregon Ducks Roman Sorkin (41) and Keith Smith (11) talk during media availability in the locker room. Oregon Basketball participates in media availability and an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017 . (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) speaks to the media during a press conference. Oregon Basketball participates in media availability and an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Head Coach Dana Altman laughs while answering a question during his press conference. Oregon Basketball participates in media availability and an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Casey Benson (2) laughs at a question from a reporter. Oregon Basketball participates in media availability and an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017 . (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) and Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) laugh while they wait to speak at a press conference. Oregon Basketball participates in media availability and an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
The Oregon mascot dances with young fans. Oregon Basketball participates in media availability and an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017 . (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon’s 1939 National Championship Trophy is seen on the court during Oregon’s open practice. Oregon Basketball participates in media availability and an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
The Oregon Duck dances near the tunnel before the Oregon Basketball team arrived for practice. Oregon Basketball participates in media availability and an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Members of the Oregon band sing before starting their next song. Oregon Basketball participates in media availability and an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017 . (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) points to a group of fans as he runs onto the court before the open practice. Oregon Basketball participates in media availability and an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) drives the ball on assistant coach Mike Mennenga. Oregon Basketball participates in media availability and an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017 . (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) goes to dunk during the open practice. Oregon Basketball participates in media availability and an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Basketball participates in an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman and CBS commentator Jim Nantz laugh as Dillon Brooks interrupts their interview on the court. Oregon Basketball participates in media availability and an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017 . (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Kavell Bigby-Williams (35) dunks the ball. Oregon Basketball participates in media availability and an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017 . (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks Tyler Dorsey (5) and Dillon Brooks (24) sign posters and gear for fans after practice. Oregon Basketball participates in media availability and an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017 . (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman claps and smiles at fans on his way to locker room after practice. Oregon Basketball participates in media availability and an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017 . (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) signs a fans shirt after the end of the open practice. Oregon Basketball participates in media availability and an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) hands a shirt back to a fan after signing it on his way back to locker room. Oregon Basketball participates in media availability and an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017 . (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)