Oregon overpowered by Arizona State’s offense, goes down 4-1

After reducing Fresno State’s two-year home winning streak to zero last Wednesday, Oregon was handed a 4-1 loss by Arizona State on Friday afternoon at the Whiteman Tennis Center in Tempe, Arizona.

Though Oregon ranked four positions above the No. 42 ASU, the latter possessed three ranked singles players – No. 63 Sammi Hampton, No. 65 Kassidy Jump and No. 90 Kelley Anderson — that proved to be the Ducks’ undoing.

Even the Ducks’ two ranked pairs of No. 48 Shweta Sangwan and Alyssa Tobita and No. 66 Marlou Kluiving and Julia Eshet were unable to hold the Sun Devils off. Sangwan and Tobita were unable to finish their match, and Kluiving and Eshet were unable to score a point as they fell 6-0 to Anderson and Savannah Slaysman.

Oregon freshman Rifanty Kahfiani made her first appearance in the doubles with Nia Rose after an injury set her back for the past two months, but the duo fell to Hampton and Jump, awarding ASU the first point of the match.

The Sun Devils’ three ranked singles players went on to blitz in the singles category, with each of them pulling out a win on their respective courts to give ASU the win of the day. Kluiving was the only Duck to score in the singles.

“Arizona State did a better job with the intangibles today,” Oregon head coach Alison Silverio said in a press release. “We are grateful for an opportunity to go out and compete tomorrow.”

Oregon will wrap up its road trip with a match against Arizona in Tucson, AZ, on Saturday at noon.

