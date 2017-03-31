Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Thursday March 30, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Live updates from Oregon’s Final Four appearance in Phoenix

GLENDALE, Ariz. — We’re here. Surely you’ve heard — the Ducks are in the Final Four for the first time since 1939. And we’re ready to rumble.

We have three writers and two photographers on the ground to bring you updates from press conferences, practices and — of course — the game. We’ll have previews, interviews, photos and so much more.

This post will be updated with our top posts from each day.

Thursday

For Bell, Brooks and Benson, Final Four has been a dream since freshman year – Gus Morris

UNC’s Joel Berry: ‘Even if I’m not 100 percent, I’m still playing’ – Jarrid Denney

And for those looking for all of our Final Four coverage? We’ve got you covered.

A Twitter List by ODEsports

Comments