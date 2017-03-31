Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) smiles during an interview in the locker room at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Thursday March 30, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Ducks and Zags get special — and unexpected — visit from Kobe Bryant

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Ducks got a surprise visit from an NBA legend on Wednesday night.

Former Laker Kobe Bryant stopped by the Courtyard Marriott, Oregon’s Final Four hotel, to offer words of advice to both Oregon and Gonzaga.

According to Dillon Brooks, players couldn’t believe what was happening,

“Guys were in shock,” Brooks said on Thursday. “I was in shock. I couldn’t even ask him a question at the time because I had never seen one of the greatest players like that.”

Brooks explained that before meeting Bryant, the Ducks had just returned from dinner. It was around 10 p.m. when the coaches told the players that they had a film session.

“Guys were mad because we thought we had to watch film at 10 o’clock,” Brooks said.

But soon after walking into the film room, they realized that there was no projector. Gonzaga’s entire team was present as well. The Ducks grew more suspicious that something was going on when a Nike representative walked in.

According to Brooks, the Nike representative talked with both teams for a bit and then dropped the bomb: The Mamba was coming. Bryant walked into the room shortly after.

“He came out and the whole presence in the room changed,” Brooks said. “Jordan [Bell] was jumping out of his seat.”

. @OregonMBB had a visitor last night speak and present to the team his new FW. Thank you @kobebryant @nikebasketball pic.twitter.com/VG2FiVmY05 — Oregon Equipment (@Ducks_Equipment) March 30, 2017

The moment was extra special for Bell, a Long Beach, California native, because he grew up mere miles away from Los Angeles. He watched Bryant play growing up.

“I actually got to talk to him one-on-one and take pictures with him,” Bell said. “But it’s just crazy. Like, I don’t know. … It’s meeting Kobe, you know? I don’t know how to put it to words.”

Bell, who has received his fair share of attention over the last several weeks, said meeting Kobe was “probably the best thing” that he’s done so far.

“I met LeBron James over the summer — that’s my favorite player,” Bell said. “But meeting Kobe was like 10 times better because it’s Kobe.”

Bryant addressed both teams and offered advice. He discussed how he watched film and mentally approached games.

“Guys were so locked in and listening to what he was saying,” Brooks said. “He’s an amazing person. He’s one of the greatest to every play.”

Once Bryant concluded his speech, he unveiled a trove of Nike gear for each team.

For both programs, the experience was unique and unforgettable.

“It was probably the best time I ever had in my life,” Gonzaga guard Silas Melson said. “I started sweating when he walked in the room. I don’t think I’ve ever been so star-struck.”

Added Payton Pritchard: “It was really cool. For him to take time out to talk to us and ask him questions was unbelievable.”

ESPN video from the evening:

Follow Gus Morris on Twitter @JustGusMorris

Find all of the Emerald’s Final Four coverage here.

Comments