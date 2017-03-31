Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) at teammate Payton Pritchard (3) after blocking his shot onto the scorer's table. Oregon Basketball participates in media availability and an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017 . (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Jordan Bell, a master of memes, has risen to the occasion in the NCAA Tournament

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jordan Bell loves the memes, the hashtags and the general madness.

His excellent play throughout the NCAA Tournament has thrust him into the national spotlight. Specifically, his eight-block performance against Kansas in the Elite Eight started the hashtag ‘ThingsJordanBellCouldBlock.”

The twitter page @ThingsBellCouldBlock is up to 557 followers — and growing.

“I think it’s crazy that somebody actually made a twitter account about me,” Bell said. “I see, like, fake LeBron [James] accounts, fake Steph [Curry] accounts and stuff like that. And I’m like, ‘I’ll probably never get an account like that.'”

All of the national attention to Bell’s talent and play is positive. Anyone watching Oregon basketball this season knows he can control a game with his defensive ability. For those who know the North Carolina Tar Heels, it’s clear that he will need to play his best game of the tournament for Oregon to advance to the title game.

Bell controlled the game against Kansas with his eight blocks. But North Carolina’s front court is significantly more talented than Kansas.

Big men like Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks are some of the best in the country, especially when it comes to rebounding. The Tar Heels are the best offensive rebounding team in the country and grab an impressive 42 percent of their missed shots, according to kenpom.com. They are the best rebounding team Oregon has faced all season, and they are not scared of Bell’s shot-blocking and rebound ability.

“I think that you should know that he’s there,” Meeks said. “I don’t think you should worry about it.”

Meeks continued: “Most of them come from the weak side, so you’ve got to be aware of that. You have to know that you have an open teammate when you drive to the basket because he’s going to help.”

Bell is averaging 12.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and three blocks a game in the NCAA Tournament. He’s had his best moments when Oregon has needed it most, but he’s well aware of the challenge ahead.

North Carolina is below average when it comes to dodging blocked shots. The Tar Heels rank 222nd in block percentage with 9.7 percent of their shots blocked, according to kenpom.com. Bell will be ready and waiting at the rim for every North Carolina player to take their chance, and he’s always confident that he can block it.

“Success breeds success. [Bell] has taken that to a completely other level,” assistant coach Mike Mennenga said.

Bell is stepping up in Chris Boucher’s absence, something Oregon needed.

“I think part of it has just been his focus,” Oregon head coach Dana Altman said. “And he’s risen to the occasion. I think he knew when Chris went down that there was going to be more pressure on him to perform. And fortunately for us he’s handled that pressure very well.”

He will need another standout performance to help the Ducks knock off North Carolina. But that’s what he lives for.

“I like it because it’s going to be tough for me. Tougher matchups are when I play best,” Bell said.

