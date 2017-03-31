Oregon pitcher David Peterson (3) throws the ball during the fourth inning. The Oregon Ducks face the Arizona Wildcats at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon on May 21, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon baseball gets series-opening victory over the Utah Utes 11-1

Matching up against last season’s Pac-12 champion on their home field, the Oregon Ducks defeated the Utah Utes 11-1 on Friday night.

Starting pitcher David Peterson delivered his fifth straight quality start to complete a perfect 5-0 record in the month of March. He allowed one run on seven hits and struck out 11 batters over eight innings to silence the Utah batters. During this five-start stretch, Peterson has 57 strikeouts and two walks in 36.1 innings of work.

Despite the big offensive output for the Ducks, it was the Utes who struck first against Peterson, scoring a run in the bottom of the third on an RBI single to take the early lead. The score remained that way until the Ducks utilized a 10-run sixth inning to score the most runs during an inning in the modern era.

Morgan McCullough started the inning with a triple and Jake Bennett followed with a single to tie the game. Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, Spencer Steer hit a single that scored two runs to give the Ducks the lead. A walk loaded the bases a second time in the inning, and then Daniel Patzlaff was hit by a pitch to score another run.

Later in the inning, Braden Stuzman connected on an RBI single that scored two to give the Ducks an 8-1 lead. Bennett added an RBI single that ended up scoring two runners because of a throwing error to push the lead to 10-1. The Ducks added the final run of the game on an Jake Bennett ground out that scored Slade Heggen.

The series was scheduled to begin on Thursday night, but a rain delay forced the series to start Friday. As a result, the teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday.

The Ducks play game two of the three-game series against the Utes on Saturday at 11 a.m.

