Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman takes questions from reporters during a press conference at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Thursday March 30, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Why Oregon’s late-game offensive execution has been cause for concern

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The mantra for most teams in the NCAA Tournament is a simple: “Survive and advance.”

Oregon defeated Kansas 74-60 in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four. It was an all-around convincing win for the Ducks. But with one exception: late-game offensive execution — a problem that isn’t new for Oregon.

The Ducks led by 15 points with 11 minutes left. Everything was smooth for Oregon until, suddenly, it all stopped. Players weren’t moving. The ball was sticking. Most importantly? Kansas was gaining momentum. The Ducks only scored seven points from the 11-minute mark to the two minute mark. For Kansas, 15-point deficit turned into a just six points.

From afar, it seemed as if Oregon was burning the clock on purpose to cling to a big lead. The Ducks were playing the odds — daring Kansas to score — and hoping Tyler Dorsey or Dillon Brooks will score at the end of the shot clock. Risky strategy.

As it turns out, it wasn’t the strategy at all.

“We didn’t decide [to purposely waste clock]. We were out of gas,” Oregon head coach Dana Altman said. “We had a five- or six-minute stretch where we just didn’t play very well. We didn’t play with much energy. Fortunately [Jordan Bell] protected the basket well and we didn’t give up many easy baskets.”

The Ducks found themselves in the same situation at UCLA earlier in the season. Oregon had a 19-point lead during the second half until the offense stopped. The Ducks only scored three points for an eight-minute period. It didn’t end as well for Oregon. The Bruins eventually took the lead and won the game.

Even when they play slow, the Ducks have playmakers to bail them out.

“It is really tough,” Brooks said. “We play up-tempo. And we take shots that we need to, but we find ways to adjust. Guys make big shots and big plays.”

Free throws usually become crucial late in the game. But Oregon has struggled from the line for much of the year.

Oregon shoots 72 percent from the free throw line as a team, which ranks 261st in the country, according to KenPom.com. Nobody Duck shoots over 80 percent, save for for Roman Sorkin, who doesn’t get crunch-time minutes.

Against Michigan, Dylan Ennis missed two key free throws which would have extended the lead. That gave Michigan one final shot to win the game.

Bottom line — late-game offense hasn’t always been smooth for the Ducks. If they have a lead against North Carolina in the Final Four on Saturday, can they execute down the stretch? The team knows it can, thanks to players who thrive in the big moments.

“You always go back and wish it could have been done a little more smoothly, but that’s the beautiful thing about having really good players,” assistant coach Mike Mennenga said. “Sometimes guys like [Dorsey] or [Brooks] will pull a shot out and make you look really smart.”

