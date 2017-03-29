Watch: Puppies on The Tonight Show predict Ducks will win national title
Sometimes, you just have to leave it to puppies to pick a national champion.
On Wednesday night’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” a group of adorable Labrador retriever puppies picked the Ducks to win the 2017 NCAA Tournament. That’s what we call scientific — forget the rebounding margins, 3-point percentages and NCAA seeds.
“Let’s release the puppies,” Fallon says. Now that’s something we can get behind.
Watch the full clip below:
Talk about a good omen for Duck fans. Oregon goes against North Carolina on Saturday at 5:49 p.m. on CBS.