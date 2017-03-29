Rifanty Dwi Kahfiani hits the ball back to her opponent. The Oregon Ducks play Eastern Washington Eagles at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on January 21, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon tennis ends Fresno State’s home winning streak

Fresno State had been undefeated on its home ground the past 25 months and 18 matches.

That staggering statistic, however, did not daunt Oregon from trouncing the Bulldogs 4-1 on Wednesday afternoon at the Spalding G. Wathen Tennis Center in Fresno, California.

Fresno State scored its lone point in doubles when it took down the pairs of Janvhi Clark and Nia Rose, 6-3, and Marlou Kluiving and Julia Eshet, 6-4. Alyssa Tobita and Shweta Sangwan’s match went unfinished.

In singles, the Ducks struck back as Tobita tied the match with the Ducks’ first singles win of the day. Kluiving and Rose backed her up by winning their matches in the first two sets, and Eshet scored the match point by winning in her third set.

After missing out the action for two months due to a severe ankle sprain, freshman Rifanty Kahfiani returned to the court for some singles action against the Bulldogs, though her match was unfinished.

This win brings Oregon to 10-6 overall. The Ducks will end their road trip this weekend after taking on both Arizona schools, starting with Arizona State at Tempe, Arizona, on March 31 at the ASU Whiteman Tennis Center.

