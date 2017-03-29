LacrosseSports
Oregon lacrosse wraps up long road trip with 15-6 loss to Virginia

March 29, 2017 at 9:28 pm


Papé Field has been quiet for almost two months since the Oregon lacrosse team last scored a win against California.

Since then, the Ducks have faced rivals on the road, recording four wins and four losses. They wrapped up their nonconference schedule on Wednesday evening at Klockner Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia, with a 15-6 loss against No. 19 Virginia.

The Ducks started the match on a high with three shots within the first two minutes. Two of those were contributed by Shannon Williams, who leads the MPSF with 37 goals and 53 points. However, by the first half, Virginia had easily caught up to take the lead, 5-4.

Virginia then took control of the second half starting with a pair of goals within the first minute. Although Oregon squeezed in two goals to narrow the gap, the Cavaliers ultimately dispatched the Ducks with a 6-0 run in the final 11 minutes of the match.

Mariah Gatti’s two goals in the match bring her season total to 30, which ties her for second on the team with Bella Pyne. Senior goalie Becca Katzen matched her career-high with 12 saves. 

The Ducks have a 7-5 overall record and are currently in fourth place (3-1) in the MPSF with four conference games remaining.

Oregon returns to Papé Field on April 7 to host USC at 1 p.m.

