Members of Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team mount their bases during the team routine. The Oregon Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling Team face the Fairmont State Falcons at Matthew Knight Arena on March 17th, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon acrobatics and tumbling stays unbeaten with win at King

Oregon acrobatics and tumbling beat King University in Bristol, Tennessee, on Wednesday to keep its perfect season going.

The Ducks won their fifth meet of the year by a final of 283.85-272.39. Oregon (5-0) remains the only undefeated team in the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association.

Oregon took the compulsory round, 38.10-37.15, which the team has dominated this season.

The acro event saw the Ducks get outscored 28.95-28.45, but Oregon continued to lead the Tornadoes overall, 66.55-66.10.

In the third event, the pyramid, Oregon narrowly edged King 29.45-29.35 to take a 95.90-95.45 halftime lead. Oregon won the toss event 29.50-28.40, which included a perfect 10 in the open run.

The Ducks took the tumbling event by nearly four points to hold a 182.95-177.425 lead going into the team event.

In the sixth and final event — which Oregon has dominated in all season — the Ducks scored 100.90-94.97 and won the meet, 283.85-272.39.

Oregon stays on the road and heads to Waco, Texas, to take on Baylor, the reigning national champion. The Ducks beat the Bears earlier this season in Eugene. Actions kicks off at 11:00 a.m. PT.

After visiting Baylor, the Ducks return home to finish off the regular season with a meet against Azusa Pacific on April 8.

