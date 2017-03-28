The Oregon Women's basketball team celebrates after winning the game. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 15 UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Women’s basketball’s historic run ends, while men head to Final Four

— Oregon’s historic NCAA tournament run came to an end with a 90-52 loss to undefeated UConn on Monday. Freshmen Sabrina Ionescu and Ruthy Hebard led the Oregon women’s basketball team to an upset of Maryland in the Ducks’ first-ever Sweet Sixteen appearance Saturday, before falling to the Huskies, who were on a 110-game winning streak, in the Elite Eight.

— Jordan Bell had a dominant night on Saturday, propelling the Ducks to an Elite Eight win over No. 1 Kansas to advance their first Final Four since 1939. The Ducks now go on to play North Carolina in Phoenix, Arizona. Here is the scouting report for the No. 1 seed Tar Heels.

— No. 3 Oregon softball continued in its winning ways, sweeping Utah in a doubleheader on Sunday in Salt Lake City. The Ducks are now 29-0.

— The Oregon women’s lacrosse team had four players tally a hat trick in the Ducks’ win over George Mason on Monday.

— Oregon baseball won its series over Washington, beating the Huskies 4-3 on Friday and 1-0 on Saturday before falling 12-3 on Sunday. The Ducks have now won 10 of their last 12 games.

— Oregon track and field will split the team between Gainesville, Florida, for the Florida Relays and Stanford, California, for the Stanford Invite to open the outdoor season. The distance squad will head to California, while the sprinters, throwers and jumpers head to Florida. Despite the overwhelming hype for the women’s team, the men have a championship-contending group, as well.

